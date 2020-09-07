Fall Practices Underway for Superior Boys Soccer Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, Wisconsin high school sports that fall under the higher risk category can begin practices for the fall season. And that means it’s time to hit the pitch for the Superior boys soccer team.

It was about a two-week delay to the start of practices for the Spartans, who used that time getting familiar with the new protocols. That includes temperature checks and social distancing when possible. But at the end of the day, all the players care about is getting ready for the season.

“I didn’t know at first if we were going to have a season or even be able to practice. Being out here with all my teammates and everyone is awesome and really glad to have at least a little part of a season,” said senior midfielder Kaden Olson.

“Well I just think it’s amazing that we even get a chance to play and just the opportunity to us means so much. And with that, we just want to take that advantage and work hard every single day,” junior forward Jakob Kidd.

This year’s squad will look a lot different after losing a very strong senior class. But that means more playing time for those who want to make a good impression.

“We got a lot of juniors this year so we’ve got a young squad. But we’re still pretty solid. From defense to mid to up top, we got a good core group of guys that work well together. We’re just hoping we can show that off a little bit,” said head coach Otto Berti.

The Spartans will open their season next Thursday at home against Duluth Denfeld.