Families Hunting for Agates on Chilly Day at Brighton Beach

Families traveled from around Minnesota to sit by the water, fish, and hunt for agates.

DULUTH, Minn. – At Brighton Beach on Monday, the cooler weather didn’t stop many people from enjoying summer’s last holiday weekend.

“Winter is about to be here and we kind of hibernate at that point it’s right around the corner,” said Shayla Fruth who is from Renville, Minnesota.

“It’s beautiful weather out got the lake view gets to meet other people it’s fun,” says Brandon Linz, who is from Richmond, Minnesota.

Many kids around the state are getting ready to go back to school as early as Tuesday.