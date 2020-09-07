People Spend Time Outdoors on Labor Day

Whether it was hopping on bikes, hitting the tennis courts, or simply enjoying the weather, families and friends came together to spend some quality time this Labor Day.

Some families tell us that they went outside to take advantage of the weather, especially since school is just around the corner for some.

“School’s coming up, it’s starting to get less warm outside, it’s starting to be fall,” said Laura Engebretsen, a resident of Duluth. “So it’s nice to be outside so we came over to Lester Park because they have a nice park.”

With the quarantine, outdoor spaces like parks quickly became a popular destination for those who are locals.

“Yeah, we try to go to a whole bunch of different places like during quarantine, we were going all over Duluth just finding different parks so we can be socially distanced,” said Engebretsen.

For others, it was the first time they’ve been to Lester Park in Duluth. Jean and Rod Hiller enjoyed a snack while sitting on a bench in the park.

“Just get out now while the weather is nice,” said Rod Hiller, a resident from Babbitt, Minnesota. “Got some cold weather coming.”

Some families came just for the biking trails. One Wisconsin family comes up to Duluth every summer and winter from St. Croix Falls.

“It’s really fun,” said Allison Trimpke, a resident from St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. “All the trails around here are very, there’s harder trails, but there’s a lot of easy trails too. Fun to get out and see what you can do.”

Tennis is also a popular Labor Day sport, and friends Jacob and Marcus spent their day being active outside.

“I’ve been trying to get outside as much as I can this whole year so it’s just been great to get outside and something active wherever I can,” said Jacob Damlo, a Duluth resident.

“I would agree wholeheartedly with that sentiment,” said Marus Mckeever, also a Duluth resident. “Getting any opportunity possible without work getting off, trying to get out, definitely.”

From locals to those coming in from out of town, Duluth is a popular destination for the holiday.