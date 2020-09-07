Ruth House In Superior Needs Donations

Walking Ministries, which runs Ruth House, will soon open two new locations in Washburn and Burnett counties.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Ruth House in Superior is preparing its warming centers before those cold nights hit the Northland, but they are asking for the community’s help.

The local organization currently has warming centers in both Duluth and Superior.

The group is looking for donations of cots, blankets and, sleeping bags.

They are also hoping members of the community can donate hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to help keep the people they serve safe as the pandemic continues.

“We are so grateful and feel so blessed that the community has continued to support us. Its been overwhelming at times, just understanding that if I post something the same day, those items are coming into the ruth house,” said Christyna Foster, program coordinator at the Ruth House.

Donations can be dropped off at the Ruth House located on Grand Avenue in Superior.

It is open daily.