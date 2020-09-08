A COVID-19 Inspired Exhibit Headed For UMD’s Tweed Museum of Art

The exhibition will showcase the art of more than a half dozen local artists.

DULUTH, Minn. – A COVID-19 pandemic inspired exhibit is coming to UMD’s Tweed Museum of Art.

The exhibition is titled “Creating Apart.”

It will showcase the art of more than a half dozen local artists.

Each piece of artwork will also tell the artists stories and how the pandemic has impacted them differently.

By sharing this artwork the exhibit’s curator hopes those who visit will feel their own connection to the artistry.

“I think the emotional message folks can walk away from this is its a complicated time. You are going to have a lot of different emotions,” said Curator Annie Dugan. “I think a lot of us go through a lot of those emotions. I think that all of those are valid and accepted.”

The exhibit is not yet open to the public, but it can be viewed on the Tweed Museum’s website.