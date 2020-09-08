Cloquet Library Returns to Regular Hours

CLOQUET, Minn.– In Cloquet, the city’s library is now returning to full hours for the first time since March.

Starting Tuesday, the Cloquet Public Library is now running at their fall schedule. Open Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cloquet Public Library will be closed on Sundays.

Those inside are required to wear masks and to try and limit their time to 45 minutes or less. Recent renovations to the library, including an expanded children’s area and teen room, help give people more space inside.

Staff are ready for people come in and grab some books again.

“It’s just nice to see our old timers that come in here every day come back. And we’ve also seen some new faces that haven’t had access to the library services or have lost their internet,” said Cloquet Public Library Director Beth Sorenson.

Curbside pickup is still available upon request only for those who aren’t comfortable inside the library.