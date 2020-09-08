COVID-19 Case Confirmed At Esko High School

ESKO, Minn. – Esko High School’s first day of in-person classes has come with a positive case of COVID-19.

In an email to parents Tuesday afternoon, the district said a person with a positive test was in Esko High School Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The district said it will clean and disinfect the school to control the spread of the virus, and students and staff who interacted closely with the person will be notified by the health department to follow the 14-day quarantine guidelines.

There was no mention in the email whether the high school would be closed Wednesday.

See the full e-mail below: