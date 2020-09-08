COVID-19 Case Confirmed At Esko High School
ESKO, Minn. – Esko High School’s first day of in-person classes has come with a positive case of COVID-19.
In an email to parents Tuesday afternoon, the district said a person with a positive test was in Esko High School Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The district said it will clean and disinfect the school to control the spread of the virus, and students and staff who interacted closely with the person will be notified by the health department to follow the 14-day quarantine guidelines.
There was no mention in the email whether the high school would be closed Wednesday.
See the full e-mail below:
A case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Esko Schools. The person with the positive test was in the Esko High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8th. The district will be cleaning and disinfecting the school to control the spread of illness. Students and staff who interacted closely with the individual will be contacted by their local health department via email. The individual who tested positive will be excused from school until it has been determined by the local health department that they are no longer infectious.
Close contacts determined by the local health department and school district staff will be excluded from attending school for 14 days from their last date of exposure to the positive individual and will be monitored for symptoms.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a virus that is spread even before individuals show symptoms. It spreads from person to person through droplets created when a person coughs, sneezes, talks, sings, or laughs. Thus it is important for all students, and staff members to closely watch for symptoms that are outside of their “normal”, and to stay home if symptoms occur. Please contact your medical provider to request testing.
Please remember to slow the spread of COVID-19 by doing the following:
1. Stay home when you are ill.
2. Stay home when you have been asked to quarantine.
3. Wear a face covering when in public.
4. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.
5. Stay home while awaiting results of a pending COVID-19 test.