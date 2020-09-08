CSS Students Start Class

Over at St. Scholastica, students also started their in-person, virtual and hybrid classes today.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over at St. Scholastica, students also started their in-person, virtual and hybrid classes today.

Students on campus say it’s great to be there because they have the opportunity to connect with faculty and other students face to face.

“It’s super exciting,” said Julia Moder, a sophomore at CSS. “I live in Superior right now so it’s been super hard to be so close to here but away from my roommates and away from my soccer team so to be back is great.”

Fall classes conclude in December.