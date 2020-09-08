DECC Stage Set for Donald Trump Jr.’s Visit — With COVID-19 Restrictions

The Trump Campaign and Secret Service conducted a site visit and agreed to all rules in place.

DULUTH, Minn.- The stage is set in Duluth to welcome Donald Trump Jr. to the DECC Wednesday for a “Make America Great Again” event.

In the ballroom where the President’s son will speak, a maximum of 250 people are allowed inside including campaign staff per Governor Tim Walz’s order during the pandemic.

Seats are six feet apart, masks are required, and everyone’s temperature will be taken at the single entrance and exit used.

According to Roger Reinert, Interim Director of the DECC, on Labor Day the Trump Campaign and Secret Service conducted a site visit and agreed to all rules in place.

“The campaign has assumed that responsibility,” Reinert said. “They’ve agreed in their contract to abide by all of the Department of Health and City of Duluth guidelines and we intend to enforce them.”

“It’s really important for us at the DECC that we be a really content-neutral gathering place but we also need it to be a safe gathering place,” he said.

The DECC will experience its first major public event in Trump Jr.’s visit since closing months ago.

“This is helpful, ’cause it’s an opportunity for us to show we can have events that seem sort of normal again and they can be safe, and they can help the DECC as we weather the pandemic as well,” said Reinert.

Reinert added he fully expects fans and counter protesters to gather outside the DECC. Duluth Police will be there to make sure they do so safely.

The organizers who countered Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Duluth in August hosting another rally for Trump Jr.’s visit from 5-6 p.m. at the Gitchi-ode’ Akiing Park along the 200 Block of East Superior Street in Downtown Duluth.

Anyone who wishes to attend needs to register online at donaldjtrump.com.

Doors open at four on Wednesday, and the event starts at five.