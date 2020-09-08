Hermantown High School Starts Hybrid Learning

From distance learning to starting in-person classes, Hermantown High School has landed on a hybrid model for students as they opened their doors for the first time.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Schools all across the Northland have prepared extensively for the new year.

Half of the students entered classrooms today, being in the gold group. The other half, the blue group, will be coming to school tomorrow.

Faculty say they are excited to see students roaming the halls once again.

“It’s just refreshing to have gone this long with empty hallways and have kids moving from class to class and have kids making a little noise in the hallway,” said John Muenich, the principal of Hermantown High School.

The high school has never run a hybrid schedule before. Faculty says these are uncharted waters and they have had to do tremendous amounts of planning even when it comes to just the building itself.

“It’s been very cooperative,” said Muenich. “Kids are doing exactly what we’ve asked and we’re really communicating that this is only going to work if the kids do what they’re supposed to do. If they don’t follow the guidelines, well, then it probably won’t work.”

Staff says the hybrid model lends itself to being able to see kids in-person, which in turn builds rapport with them.

Students say that adjusting to this new situation is definitely different.

“It’s a little different, we have to watch for the signs in how we walk up and down the hallways but overall, it’s getting back into the classes,” said Maiah Christianson, a senior. “It’s been really well.”

For now, both faculty and students are excited to make face to face connections in this new hybrid model of learning.