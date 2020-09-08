Nominate a Northland Family in Need for This Year’s ‘Best Christmas Ever’ Giveaway

'Best Christmas Ever' Nominations Will Remain Open Through Nov. 15, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Best Christmas Ever is a non-profit organization working to partner with business leaders and communities across the country to lift up families who have fallen on difficult times due to health conditions and other life challenges.

The vision of Best Christmas Ever started when Co-Founder Don Liimatainen began battling Ulcerative Colitis in 2010.

It was Christmas Eve, and he had just finished wrapping a few gifts he picked up from the convenience store for his son.

Then, Liimatainen heard a knock at the door. He answered to see three of his relatives saving the holiday by generously bringing huge bags full of gifts.

Criteria for nomination:

You must be nominated by someone other than yourself, living outside of the home The person you’re nominating has fallen on tough times through no fault of their own The person you’re nominating must have children in the home under 18

Liimatainen and his team are looking to surprise 150 households this year.

The deadline to register to volunteer is Saturday, Nov. 7.

The window of nominations will close on Sunday, Nov. 15.

If you’d like to nominate a family in need, click here.