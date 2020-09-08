Northwestern Football Holds First Practice of 2020

The Tigers will play just seven games this year and will open the 2020 season on the road against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Sept. 25.

MAPLE, Wis. – After a long wait, it’s finally football season in Wisconsin.

“It means so much to us to finally get out here and to actually have a senior season because of so much up in the air and it’s great to finally get out here,” Northwestern senior fullback Brennen Werner said.

“These kids have been working hard for this and to be back gives us a sense of somewhat normal and the kids are fired up and excited. It definitely brings a smile to my face,” head coach Jovin Kroll added.

Now that practices have started, Northwestern is trying to make up for lost time.

“We’re definitely not going to have to worry about the heat index this year for 2-a-days. It’s a big difference with losing as much practice time as we’ve lost, the typical August 2-a-days are not happening so we have to be very efficient with our time,” Kroll said.

While things look different this fall, Northwestern still has big plans for this season, including trying to win their third straight Heart O’North Conference title, something that’s never been done before in school history.

“Getting that third conference champ in a row is a big thing on the line for us so I think everyone’s going to go out there and play their hardest with nothing left on the line,” senior tackle Trent Orlowski said.

“That’s a big goal the kids have made for themselves this year to not only win our games but win the conference then. That might be all there is,” Kroll added.

Northwestern graduated most of their starters from last season but feel confident in their strength to get the job done.

“We have a lot more depth especially defensively, up front on our lines. But we are new, we are green in the gills in a lot of our skill positions,” Kroll said.

“We’re just going to be a menace on offense, our line is going to be strong, our running backs are great, got a lot of big dudes back there,” Orlowski added.

Northwestern will play just seven games this season and there’s still no decision on a possible postseason. Despite that, the Tigers are just taking it one week at a time.

“Just going to give it my all every single day I’m out here, working my hardest because I don’t know when it’s going to end,” Werner said.

