Snesrud’s Hat Trick Helps Cloquet-Carlton Girls Top Proctor

The Lumberjacks improve to 3-0 on the season as they will face Duluth East on Thursday.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Sophomore Alexa Snesrud finished with a hat trick as the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team knocked off Proctor 5-1 Tuesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

The Lumberjacks improve to 3-0 on the season as they will face Duluth East on Thursday.