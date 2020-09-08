Superior’s Carter Fonger, Northwestern’s Colin Trautt Named to Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award Watch List

The award is given to the top senior running back in the state of Wisconsin.

MADISON, Wis. – Superior’s Carter Fonger and Northwestern’s Colin Trautt have been named to the watch list for the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award, which is given to the top senior running back in the state of Wisconsin.

Last year, Fonger finished with 454 yards for the Spartans along with four touchdowns, while Trautt led the Tigers with over 1,000 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

The pre-season list will be trimmed down to 25 semi-finalists halfway through the year. Winners are announced the week of the state finals.