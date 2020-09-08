The EPA Awards Funding To Restore Environmental Areas Of Concern In Twin Ports

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it will be providing nearly $14 million in funding to help rehabilitate environmental areas of concern along the St. Louis River and the Great Lakes.

The financial support is part of the EPA’s five-year plan to restore environments within the great lakes.

The St. Louis River in the Twin Ports has been an area of concern for quite some time.

The money given by the EPA is expected to help fund the expansion of current restoration programs in the twin ports.

It may also help find solutions to prevent future harm for this area of concern, which could provide several possible advantages.

“When you clean up the water, remove the contamination, and restore the habitat, it is an immediate benefit for the environment and the community,” said Kurt Thiede, Regional Administrator for the EPA. “It brings on further development and it brings more opportunity to recreate around the water. It attracts businesses and makes for a stronger economy.”

The University of Wisconsin-Superior will receive about five million dollars to further its efforts with ballast water.

Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany believes the funding will not only provide financial support, but also help bring forth enlightenment.

“The ballast water has really been kind of a sticky issue as far as being able to find solutions. I think we will be able to get out of this research is some guidance, some science for us as legislatures to make good decisions that will mitigate some of those ballast water concerns,” said Tiffany.

$3 million of the funding will also be awarded to the University of Minnesota to collect and analyze sediment in the Great Lakes.

Also, the city of Duluth will receive nearly $1 million to restore more than 500 acres of land near the St. Louis River.