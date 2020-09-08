UMD Senior Moves Back Home

DULUTH, Minn. – One student we spoke to decided to move back home to the Iron Range for her last year on campus.

Senior Lynda Williams is an education major and because all of her classes were online, she decided to move back home to Virginia.

She says that not only did she save money through the move, it is the best decision when it comes to her health.

“It’s not a one size fits all,” said Williams. “Just because you’re a senior doesn’t mean you should leave and just because you’re a freshman you should be here just because of your own personal circumstances and where you are with health too. That’s the most important factor in all of this.”

She says that the move is also a convenient option for her student teaching.