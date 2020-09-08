Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, September 8

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 81,608 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 2 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,862 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,616,738 tests have been completed to date.

There are 74,235 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 6,760 patients have required hospitalization and 257 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 257 patients, 135 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 210 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 222 – 13 deaths

Koochiching: 93 – 3 death

Lake: 44

St. Louis: 1,040 – 24 deaths

Ashland: 37 – 1 death

Bayfield: 56 – 1 death

Douglas: 288

Iron: 131 – 1 death

Sawyer: 166

Gogebic: 135 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 81,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,168 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

