Bentleyville Organizers to Hold Afternoon Press Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville Tour of Lights organizers are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Bayfront Festival Park.

Last month, Bentleyville owner Nathan Bentley said his team was discussing a variety of possible options for the massive lights display to return for another season.

Fox 21 will be live streaming the press conference to our Facebook page and online.