Bentleyville Tour of Lights Will be a Drive-Thru Experience in 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2020 Bentleyville Tour of Lights display will be reimagined as a drive-thru experience this year to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

Bentleyville organizers and Duluth city leaders made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at Bayfront Festival Park.

According to Bentleyville owner Nathan Bentley while many aspects of the beloved annual lights display will stay the same there will be a handful of changes due to the new format.

One of the changes visitors can expect this year is a $10 entry fee which Bentley says will help offset some of the revenue lost due to no parking fees and lower corporate sponsorship.

To provide the drive-thru experience a temporary roadway will be built in Bayfront Park with lighted tunnels that cars can drive through to experience the nearly 5 million lights and 128-foot tall tree.

Additionally, the Bentleyville gift shop will now be located inside Grandma’s Sports Garden building to allow for safe social distancing.

Despite the changes to this year’s lights display children 10 and under can still expect to get their annual Bentleyville hat and bag of cookies from Santa Claus.

Bentley said they will still be collecting food and toys for the Salvation Army as well which will be distributed to seven different locations throughout Northeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The 2020 Bentleyville Tour of Lights will run from November 21 to December 27.