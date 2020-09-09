COVID Case Discovered at Esko High School

ESKO, Minn. – As schools continue to open across the Northland, we are learning one school has had a student test positive for the coronavirus.

Esko had its first day of school on Tuesday and with it, came the news that a student at the secondary school has tested positive for coronavirus.

Esko schools were still open Wednesday and the district was mum on most of the details concerning the case citing data privacy concerns, but they did say the district did send out a letter to parents as soon as they found out, which asks that anyone with close contact with the individual be excluded from attending the school for the next 14 days while the individual who tested positive will not be on school grounds until they are no longer infectious.

The principal at the high school says it’s all about keeping everyone safe.

“Any students or staff that would have interacted closely with that individual would have been contacted by a local health department and authorities,” said Greg Hexum, the principal for Esko High School. “The individual who tested positive is excused from school until it’s determined by the local health department that they’re no longer infectious.”

Since the news, staff has also begun a deep cleaning using disinfectant to help stop the spread of the virus.

It should be noted, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, Carlton County has 210 cases in total with one death from COVID-19.