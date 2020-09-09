Democrats Respond to Donald Trump Jr.’s Visit

DULUTH, Minn. – As the Trump campaign continues to ramp up across Minnesota, local DFL leaders are responding.

Earlier today, they held a virtual conference to address Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to the Northland.

With the frequent number of visits by the Trump campaign to Duluth, they expressed concerns over President Trump’s leadership when it comes to a variety of issues including those that impact the elderly.

“It was the Democrats who established Social Security and Medicare and people better step up and vote for the Democrats once more to preserve Social Security and Medicare if they want the benefits that have flowed so greatly from that,” said former Rep. Rick Nolan.

In 2016 Trump lost Minnesota by less than 2%, which is about 40,000 votes.