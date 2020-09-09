Duluth Man Charged In Beltrami Co. Officer-Involved Shooting

A Duluth man is accused of shooting at Minnesota deputies after a carjacking.

Isaac Nabors, 21, of Duluth is charged with first-degree assault after authorities say he shot at them from the passenger’s seat of the stolen vehicle during a pursuit Sept. 4 around 9:30 p.m.

A deputy’s vehicle was hit by a bullet.

Nobody was hurt.

The two deputies who fired back are on standard administrative leave.

The driver of the vehicle, Rowan White, 20, of Cass Lake is charged with DWI and fleeing police.

