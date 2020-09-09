Grandma’s Marathon Minnesota Mile Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the 14th annual Grandma’s Marathon Minnesota Mile being held on Friday.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. Friday West Skyline Parkway around Enger Tower and Hank Jensen Drive will be closed to traffic.

Traffic will not be allowed in or out of the Enger Tower/Enger Park parking lot from 3:00 p.m. until approximately 8:15 p.m.

Enger Golf Course will remain open and accessible from 24th Avenue West during the event.

This year’s event will run in waves of no more than 25 people at a time.

The first wave starts at 4:00 p.m. and the last wave starts at 7:30 p.m.

Traffic will return to normal at approximately 8:15 p.m.