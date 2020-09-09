New Apartment Complex Coming to Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – One local developer has begun work on an apartment project in Hermantown, which is set to open in 2021.

P&R Companies of Duluth has begun building a facility with 149 units at the corner of Ugstad Road and Highway 53.

They will have a wide range of apartments, from studio to three bedrooms and some of the units will even have outdoor decks.

“Just over a year away,” said Megan Holsclaw, the property manager for P&R Companies. “Really excited that we can get this project done that fast. We’re just super happy to bring wonderful homes to this area as well as jobs.”

According to leaders, the location is great because it is close to the schools as well as the Essentia Wellness Center along with the shopping areas in Hermantown. There is also easy access to the main highway, which will get you to the airport or even to Superior quickly.

“We’re excited to bring this type of apartment building up to Hermantown,” sad Pete Palovich, the owner of P&R Companies. “I think there’s a big need for it up here and we’re excited to see how people react.”

The project is $30 million and the money is coming in from private financing.