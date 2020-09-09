Superior’s ‘Dream Park’ Officially Unveiled

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Three years ago, a girl in Superior wanted a place for kids with physical limitations to play. And today that was made a reality.

Kenna Hermanson cut the ribbon at Superior’s Webster Dream Park in the south end of the city as the grand opening for the 100 year old park’s new look was held Wednesday.

The park now is full of places for kids with physical limitations to be able to enjoy the park. The city of Superior and volunteers got behind to help and organizer Kenna is excited for the updated park.

“I really like how all of the stuff came out. At first when i heard about the designs, I didn’t really like it but then when we figured out our full design i really love this park now,” said Kenna Hermanson.

The charge was led by former Superior City Councilor Dan Olson. He’s thrilled to see kids taking an interest in giving others kids more ways to play and how the community has stepped up to get the newly remodeled park going.

“If you come here on a weekend, during the summer or even now it’s unbelievable the activity that’s here. And the smiles of everyone that can use this playground,” said Olson.

They also planted a tree at the park to make up not doing so on earth day. It was planted in honor of those who died of COVID-19.