UMD Students Move-in After The University’s Two-Week Pause Ends

In-person classes are scheduled to begin Monday, while some students have already started many of their courses remotely.

DULUTH, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Duluth took a two-week pause to come up with better strategies to safely welcome students after similar universities across the nation were experiencing surges in coronavirus cases.

The brief pause has since expired and UMD students have been given the green light to move on campus.

Hundreds of students unpacked their cars filled to the top with all their dorm room essentials.

Now that move-in day has finally arrived, many students say they are just happy to be on campus after the pandemic brought on a lot of uncertainty.

“I feel pretty good about it. I am excited to meet new people. I’m sure it a little bit different,” said Pierce Anderson, a UMD student. “I wasn’t sure I was going to get to be here. I was kind of worried that I would be stuck at home for another semester.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is still a big concern for many students.

Other students believe if everyone does the right thing, they can reduce the chances of spreading the virus.

“I just think if you wear your mask, wash your hands, and stay six feet apart everyone should be safe,” said Diea Deleon, a UMD student.

Students will be required to stay in their residence halls for 10 days after arriving on campus.

The only exceptions are when they attend classes, use dining facilities, or visit the library.

In-person classes are scheduled to begin Monday, while some students have already started many of their courses remotely.