Update: Douglas County Man Killed While Servicing Dump Truck

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior police have released more details about the industrial accident that killed a man Tuesday morning in Superior’s South End.

According to a recent press release, officers responded to Kimmes Oil and Tire around 9:15 a.m. for a report of an accident.

When officers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene they learned that a 21-year-old male employee from rural Douglas County had been servicing a Kenworth Dump Truck on the property when the truck moved and rolled over him.

The man, who was not identified Wednesday, died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but say preliminary indications are that this was a “tragic accident.”