Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, September 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 81,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 7 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,869 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,621,174 tests have been completed to date.

There are 75,055 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 6,792 patients have required hospitalization and 263 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 263 patients, 137 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 210 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 222 – 13 deaths

Koochiching: 95 – 3 death

Lake: 44

St. Louis: 1,061 – 24 deaths

Ashland: 37 – 1 death

Bayfield: 58 – 1 death

Douglas: 292

Iron: 131 – 1 death

Sawyer: 166

Gogebic: 137 – 1 death

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 82,477 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,168 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan