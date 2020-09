Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Hosts ‘Make America Great Again’ Event at DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Donald Trump Jr. hosts a “Make America Great Again” event on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The rally will mark the Trump campaign’s second visit to Duluth in a matter of weeks. Vice President Mike Pence visited Duluth two weeks ago.

Before that, President Trump also made a stop in Mankato as both major party campaigns make a push in Minnesota.