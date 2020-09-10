A New Education Co-op Fills Needs for Families During Pandemic

Any student from the region in K-12 can attend the program.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Eastridge Community Church in Duluth is making an effort to support families facing childcare and education needs during the global pandemic.

The church has launched its new education co-op.

The program is a consistent option for kids in area schools to learn and socialize together.

Volunteers and tutors will be on hand to help fill this gap during a time many parents in the community might need it most.

“The program was born out of needing a place for some of these parents that need to work. They need a spot to bring their kid. They need a spot for their kids to learn and learn well. We don’t want anyone falling behind,” said Justin Huibregtse, associate pastor and director of the program.

A few safety protocols are also being put in place.

Temperature checks and symptom questionnaires will be conducted for every student.

There is a $15 a day fee for each child and a discount is given for parents who sign up to volunteer.

The deadline to submit an application is September 16th.