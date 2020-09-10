College Hockey Delayed Due to COVID-19

The start of the 2020-21 college hockey season is being delayed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hockey Commissioners Association, which represents the 11 Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences, announced the delay Thursday. The HCA says each conference will announce details on game schedules, including the start dates, individually.

“The 11 Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey conferences, represented by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA), are committed to providing memorable competitive experiences for our student-athletes during the upcoming season. The conferences have been working together on plans to return with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated with our campus communities. Due to the impact, COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed. Each conference will announce details on game schedules, including the start dates, individually. We look forward to our players and fans enjoying the college hockey experience this season,” the HCA said Thursday in a statement.

For now, everything is on hold until it’s safe for student-athletes.