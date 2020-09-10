DECC Confident About Holding Future Events After Trump Jr. Visit

The DECC opened its doors to Donald Trump Jr. and no more than a total of 250 people per the governor's order.

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC is calling Wednesday’s “Make America Great Again” rally with Donald Trump Jr. a successful first big event for the convention center since it closed months ago because of COVID-19.

Chairs were spread out six feet apart, temperatures checked, and everybody was required to wear a mask.

Some guests did remove their masks and move their chairs together, but the DECC’s interim executive director, Roger Reinert, tells Fox 21 his staff did talk to those guests to enforce safety mandates.

He said it proves the DECC is ready to begin hosting events again.

“This event yesterday being really high profile is a great example for the DECC to say to the community not only do we have the space to do your event but clearly we know how to do it. The DECC has a reputation for professionalism. Now, I hope we are establishing a reputation for safety and public health as well,” said Reinert.

He also says the DECC’s air filtration system is top of the line.

He’s looking for unconventional ways of using the convention center’s 800,000 square feet of space.