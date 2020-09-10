Delayed Start Announced for UMD Men’s, Women’s Hockey Seasons

The NCHC is aiming to begin competition "on or after November 20", while the WCHA did not have a set date.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a joint statement from all Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Thursday that the upcoming 2020-2021 season will be delayed.

The NCHC is aiming to begin competition “on or after November 20”, while the WCHA did not have a set date. Season ticket holders will receive communication from the UMD Ticket Office in regards to the upcoming season. In a press release from UMD, the Bulldogs released these statements:

Bulldog Athletic Director Josh Berlo: “As with other COVID-19 related delays, Bulldog Athletics remains optimistic for our student-athletes to get back on the ice this season, but understands and respects the NCHC and WCHA decisions in the interest of campus, community and public health. We look forward to competing for national championships again very soon.”

UMD Men’s Hockey coach Scott Sandelin: “At this time we are focused on supporting our student-athletes, helping them navigate the current challenges, and preparing for a delayed start to the season. We’re all looking forward to getting back on the ice and competing again.”

“We have been expecting this delay given the ongoing pandemic in the United States,” said UMD Women’s Hockey coach Maura Crowell. “We remain focused on developing our players both on and off the ice in preparation for our eventual puck drop.”