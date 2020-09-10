Dino Hunt Begins at Glensheen

DULUTH, Minn. – Two organizations have partnered together to start the great Dino Hunt for kids.

Glensheen Mansion and Duluth’s Children’s Museum have teamed up to celebrate the museum’s new dinosaurs exhibit called “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice.”

During September, Dinosaurs will be hiding throughout Glensheen and guests have the opportunity to try and find all 15 dinosaurs.

“Kids and kids at heart really love hunting items in the mansion, so it’s a great tour enhancement and activity to keep the little ones on tour engaged and really we want families to feel welcomed to come to Glensheen,” said Jane Pederson, the marketing manager at Glensheen.

The dinosaurs won’t be there on October 1st, so be sure to go to Glensheen to see them for yourself!