Duluth Couple Takes Flight for 65th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn.– A Duluth couple got to experience their 65th wedding anniversary from the clouds earlier today.

James and Barbara Burued thought they were going out for pizza, instead their kids surprised them when they got to the Sky Harbor Airport on Minnesota Point for a plane ride around Lake Superior and the Duluth area.

James has an interest in planes and the couple was excited to see the area they’ve always called home from a different perspective.

“It’s phenomenal for both of us. I can’t believe it. I never dreamed i would be doing something like this today. We thought we’d be home watching TV,” said the couple.

James and Barbara first met each other when they were 17 years old at Central Hillside High School.