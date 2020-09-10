Duluth Veterans Rally Against Trump

DULUTH, Minn.– The President has been accused of making comments calling soldiers who died in combat ‘losers and suckers’ which has drawn criticism across the country, including from veterans in Duluth.

A group of veterans met outside City Hall in Duluth earlier today in response to the allegations made against Trump.

Several veterans spoke during the gathering sharing their experiences along with families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“Instead of being proud and honoring his responsibilities to those soldiers, he denigrates and belittles them. That’s not the commander in chief we need in office,” said Fletcher Hinds, a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

The alleged comments were first reported in an article published by the Washington Post last week.