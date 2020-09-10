Duluth’s Best Bread Now Offering New Cheese Curd Creation

DULUTH, Minn. – While the ‘Unofficial Minnesota State Fair’ is now over at Duluth’s Best Bread, the creative bakers are choosing to keep one of the items they offered during the promotion.

Co-owner Robert Lillegard and his brother Michael Lillegard have come up with Cheese Curd Bread.

The dough is the same that’s used for their other specialty breads, but it also includes squeaky fresh cheese curds inside the loaf.

Duluth’s Best Bread is open from 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The business is located at 2632 West 3rd Street in Duluth.

