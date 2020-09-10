Former Hermantown Teacher, Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Misconduct

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A former Hermantown Middle School teacher and volleyball coach accused of sexually assaulting a student pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Madeleine Schmaltz, 29, of Saginaw, Minnesota is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old high school student while tutoring the student in her home last year.

According to the criminal complaint, a mandated reporter contacted Hermantown police about the relationship in June 2019.

When later interviewed by police both Schmaltz and the victim admitted to having engaged in sexual acts within the past couple of weeks.

The victim’s mother told police she had overheard a phone conversation between her teenager and Schmaltz that was “sexual in nature.”

Schmaltz resigned from the Hermantown School District shortly after the allegations came to light, as noted in school board minutes from June 10.

Her next court date is scheduled for November 6.