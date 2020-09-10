Gordy’s HI-Hat to Close for Season at the End of September

CLOQUET, Minn. – Gordy’s Hi-Hat will be closing for the season at the end of September.

Gordy’s made an announcement on their Facebook page earlier this week that its 60th season will come to an end on Sunday, September 27.

“Our 60th season ends Sunday, Sept 27th. We have had so much fun serving our customers this season, but colder weather is fast approaching! We hope to see you a few more times before then. Thank you for letting us be a part of your summer,” read the post.

Gordy’s had planned to open for it’s 60th season on March 19, but postponed until April 8 due to COVID-19 concerns.