COOK, Minn. – A home near Cook on the west end of Lake Vermilion was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night, according to the Northland FireWire.

Fire crews from the Cook Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Red Sunset Road around 9:55 p.m.

According to reports the fire started in the chimney and spread to the roof of the home.

The house was deemed a total loss.