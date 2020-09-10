Joe Biden to campaign in Minnesota Sept. 18

DULUTH, Minn. (Fox 9/Fox 21) – Joe Biden will be visiting Minnesota next week according to a recent press release from his campaign.

Biden will be in Minnesota on Friday, September 18 however specific details about the visit have not yet been released.

This will be the first time he has visited Minnesota for his Presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump visited three weeks ago, signaling that his campaign thinks it’s a battleground.

This week, Donald Trump Jr. was in Duluth Wednesday and Lara Trump was in Minneapolis Thursday.

Jill Biden also visited the state Wednesday and Harris held a Minnesota-centric virtual event this week, too.