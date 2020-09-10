Minnesota Firefighters Help Battle Western Wildfires

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.– As wildfires continue to ravage western states, some Minnesota firefighters are out there to help.

More than 60 Minnesota firefighters are out west helping fight fires in six states including California, like this one near Los Angeles. Crews are helping with on the ground suppression, aerial suppression and support and large incident management.

Fire officials say those who are battling the deadly fires are showing the courage and bravery this kind of job requires.

“The fact that they’re going out to assist does mean that they hold those values dear. And they strive to keep responding to those in need,” said William Glesener Wildfire Operations Supervisor, Minnesota DNR.

DNR officials are also cautioning fire safety here in Minnesota by making sure fires you start are put out properly and calling 911 if you see a fire.