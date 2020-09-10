Northern Elite Training Facility Introduces Northland’s First-Ever SkateMill

The Northern Elite Training Facility, which opened just a few weeks ago, has the Northland's first-ever SkateMill, which is a treadmill for skates.

DULUTH, Minn. – Training methods for hockey have come a long way in the past few decades. But now, a new facility has a device that is sure to be a game-changer for any and all hockey players.

The Northern Elite Training Facility, which opened just a few weeks ago, has the Northland’s first-ever SkateMill, which is a treadmill for skates. The device’s primary focus is to help with stride efficiency and stride power for all skaters from high school to the pros.

“Unless you’re Connor McDavid or even Nathan MacKinnon at the NHL level, you’re not a perfect skater. None of us are. So this is a chance to perfect your stride because the treadmill is going to make you do it. It’s going to run beneath your feet and if you’re not doing the stride correctly, it’s very, very tough to keep skating,” general manager Ryan Coole said.

Northern Elite features several instructors, who will make sure the SkateMill operates correctly and also provide detailed feedback you can’t get anywhere else.

“The bottom line is you’re getting one-on-one coaching, right in front of you. You can also see yourself in the mirror so you’re able to coach yourself. You’re able to see and feel the differences of good technique, getting better muscle memory, better habits. It really takes that one-on-one, face-to-face for a full hour. That’s the biggest benefit there,” said instructor/coach Demi Crossman.

The SkateMill is big enough to train up to four skaters at a time. For more information, head to the NorthernEliteTF.com.