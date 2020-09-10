Northland K-9 Foundation Hosts “Pup-Up” Shop in Hermantown

The foundation helps fund police K-9 needs in Duluth, Superior, and Hermantown, as well as St. Louis and Douglas Counties.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Northland K-9 Foundation hosted its final “Pup-Up” event at the Hermantown Dairy Queen on Thursday.

They sold shirts, dog face masks, stuffed animals, and other items.

The “pup-up” came together after the typical “Operation K-9” fundraiser was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

“Police and their K-9 partners put their lives on the line every day to support everybody and their community and it’s just very important we support them as well,” said Robbin Champaigne, who is on the board of directors at the Northland K-9 foundation.

This was the last event for the year, but more items will be available on the Northland K-9 website.