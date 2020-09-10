Prep Boys Soccer: Hawks, Hunters Winners on Home Turfs

Big wins on Thursday for the Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld boys soccer teams.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – David Rutka would score twice as the Hermantown boys soccer team won their first ever game at Centricity Stadium 4-0 over Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

Evan Bjorlin and Aydyn Dowd also scored for the Hawks. Thunderhawks goalie Chris Pederson finished with 11 saves.

In other prep boys soccer action, Xavier Decker scored four goals while Joe Eklund and Keegan Chastey each recorded two as Duluth Denfeld blanked Hibbing 9-0 at Public Schools Stadium.