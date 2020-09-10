Proctor Cross Country Team Sweeps Boys and Girls Races at Superior Triangular

Proctor took first place for boys and girls, while Superior took second and Duluth Marshall was third with no score.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior cross country team hosted a triangular meet Thursday at the Superior Municipal Forest Disc Golf Course, along with Duluth Marshall and Proctor.

First place in the boys race went to the Rails’ Josh Knight, who crossed the finish line at 18 minutes and 27 seconds. The Hilltoppers’ Keegan McAullife was the top girls finisher and the top overall time at 19 minutes and 44 seconds.

