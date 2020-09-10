The Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Will Happen Without Spectators

DULUTH, Minn. – The Beargrease Marathon is one of the most anticipated winter events in the Northland.

While the marathon is scheduled to take place this coming January, it will happen without any spectators.

This year, onlookers will have to view the live race from home.

Minnesota guidelines only allow for a 250 person capacity for the event.

Most of that maximum is taken up by mushers, race officials, and veterinarians that are needed for the event, which is preventing spectators from being able to attend.

“It is going to be a challenge. We are a winter hearty bunch up here. People love the opportunity to get outside,” said Carmen Schempp. “The start is always a really fun thing and exciting>

The Beargrease Marathon is expected to take place on January 31 and can be viewed on the race’s website.A

A virtual 5k fundraiser is also being hosted to support this year’s marathon.