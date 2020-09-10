Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, September 10

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 82,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 15 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,884 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,646,961 tests have been completed to date.

There are 75,425 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 6,830 patients have required hospitalization and 257 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 257 patients, 138 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 209 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 225 – 13 deaths

Koochiching: 95 – 3 death

Lake: 44

St. Louis: 1,073 – 25 deaths

Ashland: 38 – 1 death

Bayfield: 63 – 1 death

Douglas: 297

Iron: 131 – 1 death

Sawyer: 167 – 1 death

Gogebic: 137 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 83,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,183 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

