Waters of Superior in Canal Park Closing its Doors for Good

DULUTH, Minn. – Waters of Superior in Canal Park is closing its doors for good.

The business made the announcement on Thursday saying that the store will close on October 25.

“While the store has been profitable, COVID-19 has reduced sales dramatically, and projections showed it would have been impossible to make it through the winter and spring, especially without Duluth’s normal convention business,” said co-owners Jeff Frey and Craig Blacklock.

Waters of Superior opened its Canal Park location in 2001 and carries a variety of regional art, jewelry, upscale women’s clothing, and home furnishings.

The store says it will begin offering closing sale prices on Friday which will run through October 25.