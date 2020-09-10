World Suicide Prevention Day Brings Awareness

According to the World Health Organization, about 800,000 people die every year to suicide.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the World Health Organization, about 800,000 people die every year to suicide.

And now those statistics are taking center stage across the globe as it’s World Suicide Prevention Day.

One local expert we spoke to says there has been an increase in social media awareness, which has helped raise awareness in general.

She also emphasizes the importance of taking care of yourself when you’re depressed or anxious with proper exercise and nutrition being key.

“I think that’s a big thing that people are isolated right now,” said Katie Erickson, a psychotherapist at Duluth Counseling Center. “There are a lot of people that live alone, there are a lot of people who have routines of seeing coworkers and seeing jobs or to school with children or college kids. All these things are altered now.”

To get access to the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Here is the link to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Suicide Prevention Program.

Also, here is the link to National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) – Minnesota.